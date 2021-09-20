Vaccination Rates Vary Widely on UW-System Campuses

UW-System Promotes Scholarship Drawing Aimed at Boosting Vaccination Rates Among Students
The Associated Press,

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – University of Wisconsin officials say student vaccination rates for COVID-19 vary widely among the system’s campuses.

At the Madison campus, 91% of students are fully vaccinated, the highest number among the system’s universities.

The lowest number of vaccinated students are at UW-Parkside where 38% have been inoculated.

Other campuses range from 75% at La Crosse to 46% at Stevens Point.

UW System interim President Tommy Thompson has recently been touring campuses around the state to promote a scholarship drawing aimed at encouraging students to get vaccinated during the fall semester. Covid Vaccines

