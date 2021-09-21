Assistant News Director—Full Time

KQDS FOX 21 TV in beautiful Duluth, Minnesota is looking for an Assistant News Director. This person will work closely with the News Director in planning newsroom strategies and helping to manage day-to-day newsroom operations. Experience with handling newsroom assignments and newscast production is a definite plus. Need a team player who can multi-task under tight deadlines. Knowledge of this area is very helpful. Strong organizational skills are a must. Email resume/cover letter to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (No phone calls please).

EOE FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC