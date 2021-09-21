Boy Scouts of America Voyageurs Area Council Kicks off Fall Popcorn Sale

The Fall Popcorn Sale Runs Through Mid-November, 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re interested in indulging in gourmet popcorn and supporting a good cause, the Boy Scouts of America Voyageurs Area Council has you covered.

Based at 3877 Stebner Road in Hermantown, scouts sell popcorn year-round, however, the biggest sale of the year kicks off in the fall.

Trail’s End has created a line of popcorn products specifically for the Boy Scouts of America.

Funds raised help pay for uniforms, books, trips to summer camp, and other activities associated with their scout troops.

Money raised also helps support 25 percent of the Scout Council throughout the year.

Many scouts will be selling popcorn outside of local businesses throughout the months of September and October.

To place your order over the phone, contact 218-729-5811, or click here.