City Crews Responding to Water Main Break, Service Leak in West Duluth, Park Point Neighborhoods

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break and service leak in the West Duluth and Park Point neighborhoods.

The breaks were reported just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.



The water main break is located at 71st Avenue West and Redruth Street. The water is currently shut off on Redruth Street from South 71st Avenue West to the end of the dead-end when traveling West on Redruth.

The service leak is located on the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue. The city says this will be repaired Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. and water will be shut off on the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue to fix the repair.

It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break and service leak.

Crews are working to repair the breaks and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.