City of Duluth Receives Award for Green Efforts

The city has several hundred more trees left to plant.

DULUTH, Minn. — Mayor Emily Larson proclaimed Tuesday Arbor Day 2021 in Duluth to celebrate the city’s longtime commitment to trees.

During most years, trees are planted in the community by city workers to mark this occasion.

Due to Covid-19 precautions still keeping a lot of things virtual, the city is encouraging people to plant trees on their own this year.

The city has also been recognized nationally for many efforts to go green including the Tree City USA Award and the Growth Award.

“Those simply recognize our commitment and what we’ve dedicated both in terms of funding, staff and time spent working on trees and ensuring that we have trees not just today but also in the future,” City of Duluth Forester Clark Christenson says.

Those trees will be used to replace ash trees like the parks department has been doing for the last several years.