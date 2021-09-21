DWP Trail Re-Opens with Better Access for Disabled

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth is celebrating upgrades to a 10-mile trail that’s now more accessible to people with disabilities. The Duluth Winnipeg and Pacific trail, as it’s known, runs from 63rd Street West to Becks Road.

Today the Duluth Parks and Rec Department showed off infrastructure repairs there to make it ADA compliant. There’s a newly graded parking lot access point and easier access the Ely’s peak tunnel among other improvements.

“It provides more access than I think any of our trail facilities, and its going to add an experience that is unlike anything in the Midwest,” Jim Shoberg, Senior Parks Planner and Landscape Architect for the City of Duluth said, “it is truly an adventure town, multi-use trail, and we’re really proud of this facility”.

The trail can now better handle wheelchairs, scooters, bikes, horse riding and snowmobiling. More than a half-dozen grants made the improvements possible.