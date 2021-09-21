Minnesota Man With History of Imitating Police Busted Again

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Minnesota man with a history of pretending to be a police officer is accused in federal court of falsely claiming to be a federal agent.

Authorities said in a complaint filed Friday that 52-year-old Reyel Devon Simmons, of Dodge Center, used the fake name “Rey Reeves” and regularly held himself out as a federal agent on social media.

He had more than 10,000 followers on TikTok, including one woman from Georgia who began a romantic relationship with Simmons.

The woman told investigators he regularly carried a handgun in a holster on his hip and carried a badge and law enforcement credentials. She was eventually alerted about the ruse by another TikTok user.