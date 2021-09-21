New Affordable Housing Opens on Decker Road

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s newest affordable housing development is officially open for tenants.

Tuesday, One Roof Community Housing cut the ribbon for Decker Dwellings, on Decker Drive. It’s a three-story building with 42 units including one, two, and three bedroom apartments.

Construction started last September, all with a goal of helping addressing the affordable housing crisis in the city of Duluth.

“To be able to move into this place that has sufficient elbow room and is going to be stably run, and is of high quality but of that they can still afford is a wonderful thing,” Jeff Corey, Executive Director of One Roof Community Housing, said.

Apartments at Decker Dwellings range from around $600 to $1,000 a month. All units are expected to be filled by Thanksgiving.