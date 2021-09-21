One Dead in Camper Fire Near Deer River

Site Staff,

Fire

DEER RIVER, Minn. – The body of an adult male was found inside of a camper near Deer River early Tuesday morning after a fire reportedly broke out in the camper at the Little Winnie Resort.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the call of a camper on fire a the resort around 12:10 a.m.

The reporting party told dispatch that a boat and truck were near the campsite indicating possible occupants in the camper.

After the fire was extinguished by Deer River fire crews the body of a male was located inside.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

