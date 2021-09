Prep Soccer: Proctor Girls Blank Hibbing, Hermantown Boys Hold Off Duluth Marshall

The Rails and Hawks were victorious on their home fields Tuesday afternoon.

PROCTOR, Minn. – A three-goal first half would help the Proctor girls soccer team get the win over Hibbing 4-0 Tuesday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

In prep boys soccer action, Jason Broska would score in the 71st minute to give Hermantown a thrilling 3-2 win over Duluth Marshall.