UMD Volleyball Picks Up First NSIC Win Over Minnesota Crookston

Senior Kate Berg chipped in with 11 kills as the Bulldogs will be back in action at home Friday night against Sioux Falls.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sophomore Cianna Selbitschka led the way with 18 kills as the UMD volleyball team knocked off Minnesota Crookston 3-0 Tuesday night at Romano Gym.

