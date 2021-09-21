UMD’s Carson Shanks Lands New Position with Milwaukee Bucks

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD men’s basketball assistant coach Carson Shanks has joined the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks as a player development and video assistant.

Shanks has spent the past two seasons with the Bulldogs under head coach Justin Wieck. Shanks played three seasons at the University of North Dakota and one season at Loyola Chicago during their Final Four run in 2018.