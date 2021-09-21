UMD’s John Larson Becomes Fifth Bulldog to Hit 5K Passing Yards Milestone

Larson becomes just the fifth Bulldog in program history to hit that milestone, which includes offensive coordinator Chase Vogler.

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, UMD’s John Larson reached 5,000 career passing yards in the team’s win over Winona State.

“John throws the ball a lot better than I ever did and we used that to our advantage now in 2021. But I think John’s prepared at a level this year differently than he has in the past and it shows on game days. He’s seeing things. He’s picking routes earlier, understanding what the defense is trying to give him. You’ve seen that through three games and hopefully, we can keep it rolling with him,” said Vogler.

“Every day, I’ll have meetings with Coach Wiese and then I’ll go see Coach Vogler about play-calling and what he likes and what he saw when he was playing quarterback, which is really cool to relate to. Obviously, I just trust in all of his play-calls and it’s been working out for us so far this year,” Larson said.

Larson is currently fifth in the NSIC in passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage. UMD will be back at home this weekend to host Wayne State.