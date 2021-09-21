Ursa Minor Hosts Week-Long Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest at Ursa Minor will end Saturday the 25th.

DULUTH, Minn. — The folks at Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth are holding their own version of Oktoberfest to help mark their third year in business.

It all started this past Saturday with more activities going on each day this week.

Some of the different themes include family-friendly events, pride day and more.

“This is why we do this. It’s a week-long celebration of summer in Duluth. We are lucky where we have an outdoor space to keep people feeling safe. We’re just happy to be able to do this and do it in a safe way. Yeah, raise a stein to some good things,” Ursa Minor Brewing Founder, Ben Hugus says.

Oktoberfest at Ursa Minor will end Saturday the 25th.