UW-Superior Volleyball Sweeps Northland College to Open UMAC Play

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Alexie Pryd finished with 20 kills as the UW-Superior volleyball team opened UMAC play Tuesday night with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-16) sweep of Northland College.

This is the Yellowjackets second win over the LumberJills this season, after getting a 3-2 nonconference win during the Stinger Classic. UWS improves to 3-8 on the season and will play at Bethany Lutheran on Friday, while Northland College falls to 2-7 and will play at Martin Luther on Friday.