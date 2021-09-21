UW-Superior Volleyball Sweeps Northland College to Open UMAC Play

Alexie Pryd finished with 20 kills as the Yellowjackets got their second win over the LumberJills this season.
Claudia Chakamian,

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Alexie Pryd finished with 20 kills as the UW-Superior volleyball team opened UMAC play Tuesday night with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-16) sweep of Northland College.

This is the Yellowjackets second win over the LumberJills this season, after getting a 3-2 nonconference win during the Stinger Classic. UWS improves to 3-8 on the season and will play at Bethany Lutheran on Friday, while Northland College falls to 2-7 and will play at Martin Luther on Friday.

Categories: College, Sports

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90