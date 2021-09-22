Annual Lake Superior Open Disc Golf Tournament Begins

This is one of the last tournaments organizers will be hosting as the temperatures get colder.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Wednesday was the start of the annual Lake Superior Open at the brand new course in the superior municipal forest.

“This course went in last year. Toward maybe the end of the fall of the prior year. It’s got a little of everything. It’s got long tees and short tees so it accommodates all skill levels,” Tournament Director, Bryan Lagergren says.

For many, disc golf is an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and also get a good workout.

“It’s great exercise number one. It’s great comradery with the other disc golfers. It’s an easy sport to meet new people and it’s fun as long as you get frustrated if you don’t do bad,” Monroe Wisconsin Resident, Jack Morris says.

Wednesday and Thursday are flex starts for players to get acclimated to the course with three rounds each day over the weekend and a total of six courses.

“There are four courses we’re using at Mont Du Lac Resort. This course at the Superior municipal forest, and the disc golf sanctuary out in Carlton,” Lagergren says.

With almost four hundred participants, there are disc golfers from every age and skill level.

“So I’m 67 years old. I get to play with guys that are 60 and over. I’ve played Florida, Kentucky, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, and Tennessee,” Morris says.

The open division will compete for a cash prize while the amateurs will get their own prize as well.

“They get paid out in merchandise so they can redeem their funny money for merchandise,” Lagergren says

