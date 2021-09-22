Biden Meeting With Democrats as $3.5T Plan Faces Party Split
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden plans to meet with Democrats from the House and Senate as Congress works to bridge party divisions over his big $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda.
The afternoon meeting Wednesday comes ahead of crucial voting deadlines.
The House is to vote soon on the first part of Biden’s plan – a nearly $1 trillion public works package.
It was already approved by the Senate, but progressives are withholding their support unless it’s partnered with the bigger bill – while centrists view the $3.5 trillion price tag as too high.
Biden’s push can bring political heft to the negotiations.