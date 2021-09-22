‘Boo at the Zoo’ Returns for Three Weekends in October

'Boo at the Zoo' is Happening Saturday, October 16, 23, and 30

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual family-fun fall tradition of ‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to the Lake Superior Zoo on Saturday, October 16, 23, and 30.

Each day we will have 9, 2-hour time slots for guests to choose from. This year, there are no capacity limits at this time and the timeframe is your arrival time.

9 am – 10 am MEMBERS ONLY

10am-12pm

10:30am-12:30pm

11am-1pm

11:30am-1:30pm

12pm-2pm

12:30pm-2:30pm

1pm-3pm

1:30pm-3:30pm

2pm-4pm

Participants will experience endless trick-or-treating stations, special Halloween-themed animal treats, food trucks, games & activities, and much more.

Tickets are cheaper when purchased in advance. Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets today.

Funds raised help support the animals at the Lake Superior Zoo, especially throughout the winter months ahead.