‘Boo at the Zoo’ Returns for Three Weekends in October

'Boo at the Zoo' is Happening Saturday, October 16, 23, and 30
DULUTH, Minn. – The annual family-fun fall tradition of ‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to the Lake Superior Zoo on Saturday, October 16, 23, and 30.
Each day we will have 9, 2-hour time slots for guests to choose from. This year, there are no capacity limits at this time and the timeframe is your arrival time.
- 9 am – 10 am MEMBERS ONLY
- 10am-12pm
- 10:30am-12:30pm
- 11am-1pm
- 11:30am-1:30pm
- 12pm-2pm
- 12:30pm-2:30pm
- 1pm-3pm
- 1:30pm-3:30pm
- 2pm-4pm
Participants will experience endless trick-or-treating stations, special Halloween-themed animal treats, food trucks, games & activities, and much more.
Tickets are cheaper when purchased in advance. Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets today.
Funds raised help support the animals at the Lake Superior Zoo, especially throughout the winter months ahead.