Chisholm Man Dies After Semi Rolls at Intersection in Makinen

MAKINEN, Minn. – Authorities say a Chisholm man died on Tuesday after the semi tractor-trailer he was driving rolled at an intersection in Makinen.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement and first responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident around 6:18 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Townline Road and the Long Lake Road in unorganized township 56-16.

Reports state a person driving by the area called 911 to report that a semi had rolled at the intersection.

The driver of the semi-tractor-trailer, identified as 60-year-old Wayne A. Robbins of Chisholm, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the incident found that the fully-loaded logging truck was traveling westbound on Townline Road at the intersection of Long Lake Road. Robbins failed to negotiate a sweeping left-hand curve in the roadway. The semi-truck entered the West ditch and overturned.

Robbins was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was partially ejected from the semi.

The accident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the MN State Patrol and Commercial Vehicle Inspection Unit and the Midwest Medical Examiners Office.