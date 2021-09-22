Duluth Police Officers Run for a Good Cause

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Police Department took part in Minnesota’s Torch Run for Special Olympics Wednesday morning to spread awareness and raise money for children and adults with disabilities.

“An annual event where law enforcement officers from across the country join in with Special Olympic athletes to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Minnesota,” said Duluth Investigator Ryan Temple.

Agencies all over Minnesota are participating in the torch run, passing the Flame of Hope in different cities.

“Here at City Hall, we’re gonna pass off the Flame of Hope, which is the torch for the Special Olympics to the runners,” said Temple. “Our runners are going to start here at City Hall and continue west out to Stowe Elementary School.”

A few Duluth police officers kicked off the fundraiser at 10 a.m. on a bicycle ride to City Hall from Brighton Beach.

The cyclists passed the Flame of Hope to additional participating officers and family members for the running portion of the event.

“The best thing is when we can run with the athletes,” said Lieutenant Ken Zwak. “It just truly shows what it’s about, and doing that it’s just bringing the community together for a real good cause.”

Nearly one dozen officers participated in the Torch Run, and the event has been a tradition of many years for a few of them.

“It’s just something I’m passionate about, and I get to participate in these events like the bowling event with the Special Olympians, and it is a blast to see a smile on their face,” said Police Officer Jeremy O’Connor.

In February, the Duluth Police Department will return with more fundraising efforts for the Special Olympics with the Polar Plunge.

The Duluth Police Department is one of many agencies in Minnesota to participate in the fundraiser.