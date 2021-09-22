Duluth School District Sees Rise in Covid-19 Cases

A few days ago, there were four staff and eight students that had contracted the virus.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth School District has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases within the district.

A few days ago, there were four staff and eight students that had contracted the virus.

The district says now they’re dealing with even more, but could not specifically say how many at this point.

Students are encouraged to get tested before returning to classes and are still required to quarantine for at least seven days.

“When we are striking that balance between safety with a quarantine guild line and negative affect on student learning when our students are quarantined,” Duluth School District Superintendent, John Magas says.

“What is the point with which our parents are most comfortable? And so, seeking that information from a variety of input sources keeps us as safe as we can be and thus as optimistic.”

In general, the superintendent says if three students contract the virus within a classroom then that classroom would go into quarantine.