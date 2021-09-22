Free Antique Appraisal at the Depot

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Louis County Historical Society hosted a free antique appraisal event at Duluth’s Depot Wednesday afternoon.

From noon to 3 p.m., Northlanders could bring up to two antique or collectible items for an appraisal by Denny Mager of Northern Specialty.

“It’s so great to be able to, you know, get back into the groove of doing some things that make us happy and feel a little bit more normal,” said the coordinator of the event Marci Strack.

After not being able to do this event during the pandemic’s peak, the historical society brought back the popular event as a part of their public education program. The free event did require attendees to wear masks.