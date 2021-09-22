Lake Superior Reserve Debuts New Boat Launch

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — After two years of work, a new boat launch is complete on the Pokegama Bay in Superior.

The Lake Superior Reserve held a ribbon cutting ceremony to present the new launch Wednesday where a grant from the Wisconsin Coastal Management program, along with contributions from the Reserve System and City of Superior made this $200,000 upgrade possible.

Leaders hopes that this new launch will be more useful for educational programs as well as recreation.

“Superior has a wilderness inside its city and this gives us a place where people can safely access the water ways where they can fish, where they can hunt, and where they can really enjoy the place that they live,” Deanna Erickson, Director of Lake Superior Reserve, said.

The launch is located about one mile in on Billings Park road from the Highway 105 intersection.