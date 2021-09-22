Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Remembered in Vigil

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A vigil was held today by advocates to continue the work to bring awareness to Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, and to promote healing for those who have been affected.

Rene Ann Goodrich started her advocacy in 2014 in the Twin Cities, and brought her movement up to the Twin Ports. Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women started long before then, but she is happy to continue this work, and push for justice.

“The awareness has started with advocates on the grassroots level and it has grown and developed into the non profits picking it up, its gotten very powerful on the grassroots level, enough to push legislation and demand legislative changes and legislative support,” Goodrich said.

And the push for these changes is not done yet. Those in attendance were family members of those lost or murdered, and others came to show their support, but the message is still loud and clear, especially to those in the next generation.

“Means a lot actually, I’m here for my kids, my wife, showing my sons what it means to be an Anishinaabe man, to stick up for our women, to stick up for his mom, his aunties, his grandmothers, and just doing what it takes to stick up for our women cause if we don’t, nobody’s gonna,” Brian Stillday Jr., a Co-Chair of the American Indian Movement, Twin Ports, said.

The group read names of those lost or murdered to remember and recognize them. They also sang and held a walk along the lake that led to a spot where a billboard will stand for 8 weeks, continuing to draw awareness between states.

“We’re pretty excited about the bill board being here in Superior and continuing this work in the Twin Ports, this is building collaborations of support for families between borders,” Goodrich said.

She also says family was the main foundation in the vigil, to honor them, their loved ones lost, and to help them on their journey to healing.