Northwestern Football Looking for New Opponent This Friday

MAPLE, Wis. – The Northwestern football team announced Wednesday that Chetek-Weyehaeuser has forfeited their game, which was schedule for this Friday night.

It was also supposed to be the Tigers homecoming game. Northwestern is actively seeking another opponent. If you have any information, contact head coach Jovin Kroll.