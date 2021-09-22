Physical Altercation Between ‘Several Students’ Causes Lockdown at Denfeld High School

DULUTH, Minn. – District officials say Denfeld High School went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a physical altercation broke out among several students.

The school remained in lockdown between 2:45 p.m. and 3:24 p.m.

“Staff immediately responded and worked to de-escalate the situation and the police were called as a precautionary measure to assist with student safety during dismissal,” said Superintendent John Magas.

Staff and police broke up a second fight between two students during dismissal as students were loading onto buses.

“Denfeld High School will not tolerate any behavior that puts the school, students, or staff at risk. There are severe consequences for those who behave this way and the school will follow disciplinary procedures as outlined in the Family & Student Handbook. The Duluth Police Department will independently investigate to determine if there are any legal charges to be filed,” said Magas.

School officials say no weapons were involved in either incident and no serious injuries were reported.