St. Scholastica Volleyball Drops MIAC Opener to St. Olaf

DULUTH, Minn. – In their MIAC debut, the St. Scholastica volleyball team were swept by St. Olaf 3-0 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

CSS will look for their first win of the season Friday night when they host UW-Eau Claire.