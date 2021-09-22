UMD Volleyball Back on Track with First NSIC Win of 2021

The Bulldogs will look to keep things rolling when they travel to Sioux Falls on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday night, the UMD volleyball team oicked up their first conference win of the season with a home sweep over Minnesota Crookston.

Cianna Selbitschka and Kate Berg combined for 29 kills on the night. The win allows the Bulldogs to break their early season slump after dropping their first two games of the NSIC schedule.

“We learned early on in the season even when we think things can’t get worse, they potentially can. I think we’ve been facing this all season so we just have to keep working on what we need to work on, get better for the player next to us,” Berg said.

“Even today we finally have everyone kind of back in the gym and almost back and active. And then something happens during practice and we just can’t catch a break. To take what was a rough weekend for us, a disappointing weekend at home, to kind of right the ship and get back in the win column was a good feeling,” head coach Jim Boos said.

