Bentleyville Tour of Lights is Approaching

DULUTH, Minn.- Fall may have just started, but Bentleyville preparations are underway at Bayfront Festival Park as we approach the colder seasons.

Trailers full of decorations, lights, and equipment are making their way to Bayfront Park and starting Saturday, volunteers will begin setting up for the famous holiday attraction.

Bentleyville invites anyone ages 16 and older to help with the “tour of lights” setup this weekend.

“Last night was a little bit of a prep night for our core staff to get things ready for all the volunteers who are going to come down this weekend,” said executive director Nathan Bentley. “To start unloading trailers, to begin building tunnels, testing lights, and seeing what we stored away for the last couple of years we didn’t use.”

After the pandemic changed the event last year, organizers are excited to have people back to take the tour on foot this year. Santa and Mrs. Clause will also be back, passing out cookies and Santa hats to children.

“But for me, Bentleyville is the traditional walking around and watching the children roast marshmallows out on the fire pits and people tapping as they listen to the music or as they stroll and take photographs,” said Bentley. “So that’s what Bentleyville is to me, and that’s what we’re working towards going back to here this year.”

Bentleyville will be open every day at 5 p.m. starting November 20th, spreading holiday cheer to Northlanders through the end of the season, December 27th.

Bentleyville’s golden ticket chocolate bars will also be available starting this weekend, and you can find them at your local Holiday gas station.