Duluth Costco Set to Open October 28

DULUTH, Minn. – The new Duluth Costco is set to open on October 28, according to a Facebook post from the company.

The brand new store is located at 4611 West Arrowhead Road.

According to the Costco website, the shop opening day will start at 8:00 a.m.

In the meantime, residents who would like to sign up for new memberships can visit the Costco temporary location at 1017 West Central Entrance which is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memberships start at $60 for an annual membership fee and can be purchased in person or online at www.costco.com.