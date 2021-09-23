Duluth Edison Charter School Annual Block Party

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Edison Charter School held their annual block party on their front lawn Thursday afternoon.

After missing out on last years party they had their largest attendance yet. With a dunk tank, bounce house, music, and food, this celebration highlighted a new academic year and showed off their core values of a bully-free zone and having fun all together again.

“We spend the first few weeks of school going through routines, procedures, expectations, how we treat each other, what it means to be safe, kind, and responsible so this block party is a way to celebrate that hard work,” Steve Ondrus, the Academy Director, said.