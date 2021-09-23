Experts Give Tips on Keeping Outdoor Plants Green

Typically they like to have their last day around Halloween depending on the weather.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — As the temperatures get colder, landscapers and gardeners will be looking to prolong the life of their outside plants.

Experts are trying to educate growers on how to keep their plants going before the first frost.

They say some of the best ways are to bring the more delicate flowers inside during cold nights, wrapping cedar or evergreen trees in a burlap sack without covering the entire tree.

The biggest key is to keep your plants hydrated.

“I can’t stress this enough to keep these things watered until the end of the growing season which will be about the middle to end of October. At least two or three times a week depending on what item you have which would require different amounts of water. Maple trees might require different amounts than a smaller shrubs. But hydration is number one,” Grussendorf Nursery President, Eric Grussendorf says.

Grussendorfs is open Monday through Saturday 8-5 p.m.

