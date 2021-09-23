FBI Issues Arrest Warrant for Brian Laundrie

Site Staff,
Brian Laundrie

(The Moab Police Department via AP)

(FOX NEWS) – On Thursday evening FBI Denver posted on Twitter, “On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito.”

FBI Denver also released a copy of the official statement and the relevant charging documents on their Twitter account.

Categories: News, News – Latest News, US & World News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90