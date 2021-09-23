Fundraiser For Fire-Damaged Spoon’s Bar & Grill

DULUTH, Minn. — The official cause of a fire at Spoon’s Bar & Grill in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood remains under investigation, but people came out Thursday evening to raise money for the owner so he can eventually reopen.

That event was held at the Spirit Room in Superior.

Spoon’s owner Solomon Witherspoon said damage is now estimated to be as much as $400,000 after fire gutted the kitchen of the business. But he said he’s trying to remain positive to eventually rebuild and once again be a social hub for community and homemade soul food.

“Contrary what you go through, things happen for a reason, some things are unjustifiable, but you got to understand that you know what, you have to roll with everything that comes in your way,” said Solomon Witherspoon, owner of Spoon’s. “We have to reopen — period. Bottom line.”

Witherspoon says he has insurance on the building, but while waiting to figure out what’s covered, all proceeds from the fundraiser will help with the bills coming in and the staff currently working on cleaning up the building.

