Inaugural Concert for Recovery Happening Saturday Along Harbor Drive

Concert for Recovery Takes Place Amid National Recovery Month

DULUTH, Minn. – The first-ever Concert for Recovery is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 25 along Harbor Drive behind the DECC.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. for folks looking to get in and grab a good seat. Bands will be playing from 4 – 10 p.m.

The event supports substance abuse treatment and mental health services.

The music lineup includes Big Wave Dave and the Ripples, Virgil Caine, A Band Called Truman and South of Superior.

Along with the four bands, County Attorney Mark Rubin plans to be on stage at the concert performing and expressing his support for treatment and recovery.

All funds raised beyond expenses will help support substance abuse treatment and mental health services.

Dennis Cummings, executive director of Duluth Bethel, is hopeful the concert becomes an annual event.

Tickets are $15 and will be sold in advance and at the gate. Click here for more information.