New Charcuterie Board Business Now Open in Duluth

Cooking Connection: Bloody Mary Charcuterie Board

DULUTH, Minn. – Can you say Yes, Cheese?

The owners and creators of Duluth’s very own charcuterie board business can!

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Ken meets with one of the co-founders to find out what the business is all about, and try their Bloody Mary Charcuterie Board.

The creation is perfect for a weekend at home, or a gathering with family and friends.

Click here to browse the selection of boards that are offered, or to customize your own.