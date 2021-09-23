New Credit Union at Lake Superior College

DULUTH, Minn.- Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is opening a new location at Lake Superior College.

The credit union is looking to help students at the main campus make sound financial decisions with an onsite banker and ATM.

The new credit union is a convenient way for students and staff to cash checks, apply for loans, and make deposits or withdrawals.

“So really, we’re just a whole service, and then we also offer financial education both in partnership with the school as well as here in our space,” said branch manager Amanda Bruggman. “So that we’re able to make sure that they can get the information that they need and want.”

The credit union also made a $5,000 donation to the campus food shelf, helping current and former students.