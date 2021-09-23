Prep Soccer: Home Wins for Superior Boys, Duluth East Boys/Girls; Cloquet-Carlton Girls Earn Road Win

It was a good night for the Spartans, Greyhounds and Lumberjacks.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior boys soccer team scored early and often as they defeated Osceola 10-0 Thursday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

In other prep soccer action, the Duluth East boys and girls each won their match-up against Duluth Denfeld 3-2 and 2-0, respectively. Also, the Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team picked up the road win over Proctor 5-1 at Egerdahl Field.