Saturday Appointments Now Offered at Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic

DULUTH, Minn. – The Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic is now offering appointments Saturday appointments twice a month.

Hospital officials say the clinic will be open for appointments on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“At Essentia Health, we understand that illnesses and injuries don’t always happen during regular business hours and life gets busy. The clinic accepts patients of all ages for non-emergency situations,” said Tony Matt, Essentia Health Media Relations Specialist.

The West Duluth Clinic is located at 4212 Grand Avenue and is also open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Appointments can be made by phone at 218-786-3500 or online through the MyChart patient portal on the Essentia Health website.