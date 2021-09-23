St. Scholastica Football Finally Ready to Open 2021 Season

The Saints will face Augsburg for their first ever game in the MIAC.

DULUTH, Minn. – After having the season opener cancelled, St. Scholastica will finally return to the field this weekend. It’s been 680 days since the Saints have played a game so the players are extra amped for Saturday’s game.

“We are mentally and physically ready to play. It has been almost two years for some of us to play a game and we are excited and ready to play. We’re just mostly focusing on ourselves and what we can do better each day and how we can get better and how we can be the best football team we can be,” wide receiver Mitchell Adrian said.

And it will be a special one as the Saints will face Augsburg for their first ever game in the MIAC. Head coach Mike Heffernan says he’s not too worried about preparing for the unknown.

“They’re going to make sure that they have adjustments for things that we do. It’s a little bit different for them. They don’t have film on us because we haven’t played a game yet. I can imagine it’s difficult for them. It’s also difficult for us because they’ve played two games and we haven’t. So really as always, we’re focusing on ourselves and what we can improve on every day,” said Heffernan.

Kickoff at Public Schools Stadium is set for 1 p.m.