William A. Irvin Ship Brings Back Haunted Walk Through, Ready to Scare Thousands

DULUTH, Minn. — The haunt is back on the William A. Irvin, and final touches are going in as they’re set to open in a few weeks.

“We have it all lined up just to scare the bejesus out of you,” Lucie Amundsen, Director of Communications for the DECC, said.

Months of preparation goes into this event, and with this years theme being “What Scares You?”, staff is pulling out all of the stops, “we are aiming to mess with all of your senses,” Amundsen said.

They plan on doing so with portions of the walk through that stimulate your hearing, smell and touch. The course runs through the whole ship, starting through the engine room in the back of the ship, heading across the deck to the front, and through the cargo hold. On average the walk should take around 30 minutes.

Amundsen commented ton the uniqueness of where, or what, the event is held in, “I cant think of another haunted ship, there are lots of haunted mansions, haunted shacks, haunted houses, but this is the only haunted ship I know of”.

And she isn’t kidding, paranormal groups and visitors of the ship have run into a few unexplainable things which adds to the horror of the event.

“I think there are people who have had experiences they cant explain, so it makes for an interesting back drop for, it’s really an amusement and attraction, to do our haunted ship here,” Amundsen said.

Staff is encouraging those to visit the DECC’s website as they are in need of volunteer actors and actresses, at least 18 years old, but they need to sign up now to go through training.

The haunt starts October 7th, general adult admission is $15 dollars, but you get $2 off if you bring a canned good. College student admission is only $10 with a valid school ID.