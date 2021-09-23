Women in the Construction Industry Come Together

DULUTH, Minn.- The National Association of Women in Construction for the Southeast Minnesota chapter gathered in support Thursday to elect board members and discuss goals within the construction industry.

Twenty-five Women from Minnesota Power, Northland Construction, and several other construction companies were in attendance.

“It is super exciting for me because, in the Northland, there’s a lot of women that are in construction, in the trade, in the office, all around from all different walks of life,” said temporary chair-elect Susi Anderson.

“So I think it’s just to get us all together to empower women, to educate, to uplift women.”

Construction being a male-dominated industry, members of the Southeastern Minnesota chapter meet to encourage women through networking, growth, and education.