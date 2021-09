Coaches Corner: St. Scholastica Football

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we hear from the St. Scholastica football team, including head coach Mike Heffernan and senior wide receiver Mitchell Adrian. The Saints will open their 2021 season Saturday against Augsburg in their first-ever game in the MIAC.