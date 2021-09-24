Costco’s Grand Opening is Near

DULUTH, Minn.- Costco’s official grand opening is October 28th, making their famous Kirkland brand products available to Northlanders in just one month.

If you’re not looking for groceries, the membership-based store offers various hot foods, electronics, household items, and clothing.

“Costco offers quality goods and services at the lowest possible price,” said general manager John Kuzas. “In this location, we will have a pharmacy, hearing aid center, optical, gas station liquor store, basically a one stop shop for whatever you’re looking for.”

The wholesale store is also looking for employees to fill several different job positions.