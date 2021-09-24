Public Health Officials Concerned with New Covid-19 Cases in St. Louis County.

On Friday, both St. Luke's and Essentia Health announced northland residents can make appointments to receive the booster shot next week.

DULUTH, Minn. — Last week alone, 600 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in St. Louis County a trend that is all too familiar for public health officials.

“We are really hoping that we don’t see the increase that we did following September last year. We had a big spike in October and going through November and December,” St. Louis County Public Health Division Director, Amy Westbrook says.

The good news is that almost seventy percent of the 60 and over age group in St. Louis County have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We are really creeping along with our vaccination rates. People will hopefully start thinking about it if they are unvaccinated and get the vaccine. There is room for growth in our vaccine coverage,” Westbrook says.

While the delta variant is still large concern officials continue to look at the case numbers associated with schools and young adults.

“We are really seeing an impact that is correlated to schools starting and college and universities starting. We’re right at the positivity rate where it’s getting to be concerning. We are really over the last couple of weeks creeping into that not manageable area,” Westbrook says.

On Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that per CDC guidelines, Minnesotans who are eligible to receive the pfizer covid-19 booster shot.

Those include:

Those 65 and older

Residents in long term care facilities

Those between 18 and 64 with underlying medical conditions

Those who work in locations that have an increased risk of Covid

“People who are 65 plus and people who are immunocompromised are recommended for a pfizer booster does as well as individuals who are at high risk of exposure,” Westbrook says.

On Friday St. Luke’s they will be giving booster shots beginning next week.

Essentia Health says you can start making appointments for the booster on Wednesday.