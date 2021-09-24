Erik Reinertsen Named New Head Coach of Duluth Denfeld Girls Basketball Team

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday afternoon, Duluth Denfeld named Erik Reinertsen their new head coach of the girls basketball team.

Reinertsen helped coach the Duluth Central boys basketball team in the mid- to late-90’s, as well as the girls basketball team at Lakeview Christian Academy for one season. He has also coached with the Salvation Army’s Rookie Basketball Association. Reinertsen has three children who have played at Denfeld as well: Eva, Josh and Selah.