Explore the Beauty of Bagley Nature Area as Fall Foliage Starts to Pop

Active Adventures: Autumn Adventures at Bagley Nature Area

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s Active Adventures takes FOX 21’s Brett Scott to Bagley Nature Area on the campus of UMD.

This 59-acre forest, pond, and open area are located in the northwest part of the campus.

Tim Bates, Associate Director, Environmental Education Coordinator, says Bagley is a great place for running, cross-country skiing, walking, or any other quiet outdoor activity.

The fall colors are a bit behind this year. Peak colors should start to pop within the next one to two weeks.

The nature area is used extensively for classes related to outdoor and environmental education as well as field sciences.

UMD’s Recreational Sports Outdoor Program also offers rentals of outdoor equipment. These are available for anyone to use, not just students attending UMD.

