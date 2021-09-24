Fire Destroys Residence in Solway Township

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn.-At about 8:45 p.m. Thursday deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a structure fire on the 6000 block of Morris Thomas Road in Solway Township.

Upon arrival, the residence was found to be fully engulfed. The fire was put out, but the residence was a complete loss.

There were no injuries. The cause remains under investigation; no foul play is suspected.

Resources from Solway Fire, Grand Lake Fire, Proctor Fire, Esko Fire and the Rescue Squad all responded to the scene.