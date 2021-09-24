Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores for 9/24/21

Here's all the action from Friday night, including wins for South Ridge, Hermantown, Duluth East, Two Harbors and Carlton/Wrenshall.

CULVER, Minn. – The South Ridge football team picked up their second straight win as they defeated Cromwell-Wright 32-12. Here are the other scores from across the Northland:

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Hermantown 24, Duluth Denfeld 14

Duluth East 21, Cloquet 7

North Branch 38, Rock Ridge 20

Esko 26, Pine City 0

Hibbing 0, Grand Rapids 43

Cherry 50, Ely 0

Mora 6, Two Harbors 32

North Central 6, Carlton/Wrenshall 13

Barnum 14, North Woods 28

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0, Mesabi East 6

International Falls 14, Deer River 50

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Superior 9, Eau Claire Memorial 12