GND Rec Center Hosts Rummage Sale

Organizers say it's a great way to help support the community.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Gary New Duluth Rec Center is having its semi-annual rummage sale to support the final phase of their recreational area.

Hosted every September, the proceeds from the rummage sale go right back into the rec center with a minimal cost associated with a variety of items from clothes, crafts and board games.

“It’s just a great thing for the community. They see what’s going on with what we’ve done. I think it’s just a great community gathering spot,” GND Board Member, Kisty Haller says.

The rummage sale will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gary New Duluth rec center

If you would like to donate to the GND Rec Center Recreational Area, click here.